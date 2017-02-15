Blondie’s new ‘Fun’ video filmed by Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ director

The latest lineup of Blondie, featuring Deborah Harry (center), releases its “Pollinator” album in May and hits the Hard Rock Live stage on Aug. 8, 2017.

Blondie’s new video for its disco fab single, “Fun,” makes you happy there’s still room in the pop universe for the New York pop group and its lead singer, Deborah Harry, 71.

The clip, directed by Dikayl Rimmasch (Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” film and Formation World Tour) finds Blondie leading a psychedelic, celestial Martian rave with astronauts and club kids getting in on the, well, fun.

“The band was really welcoming and open,” said Rimmasch in a statement. “Debbie is beautiful and beautifully enigmatic. It was amazing to be on the other side of the glass from her when those ‘Debbie moments’ happened.”

The escapist music and imagery represents Blondie’s experience of New York City’s ’70s music and club culture and calls to mind hits like “Heart of Glass,” “Atomic” and “Rapture.” The black and white shots were inspired by the photography of Blondie’s founding guitarist Chris Stein, 67.

Meantime, Blondie and Garbage team for a co-headlining tour with such a cool name you just have to go: Rage and Rapture Tour!

Theoretically, you could also call it the Mentor and Mentee Tour as Blondie, and its iconic Miami-born Harry, clearly influenced Shirley Manson’s sound in Garbage in the 1990s. The two rock groups’ hits — “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” “Rapture,” “Only Happy When It Rains,” “Stupid Girl” and “Queer” — blend fashion and art with hypnotic beats.

Blondie’s new studio album “Pollinator,” its 11th, will be released May 5. The single, “Fun,” is out now on iTunes.

The Rage and Rapture Tour plays Seminole Hard Rock Live near Hollywood on Aug. 8. Tickets are $50-$90 and are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

