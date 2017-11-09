Posted on

Black Friday deals start now. No, you don’t need to leave your couch.

By Miami HeraldFor Miami.com

Want Black Friday savings without the hassle? Apparently, you don’t need to leave your house — oh, and it doesn’t even have to be Black Friday. Many retailers are offering the convenience of pre-holiday deals online. Others are opening their physical stores on Thanksgiving.

Amazon: Here’s Amazon’s Countdown to Black Friday listing

Best Buy: Black Friday preview and deals here

  • Hours: Store hours still haven’t been posted for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.
  • Special Deals: Best Buy will offer free shipping on all orders with no minimum from until Dec. 25.

JC Penny: Check out the 72-page Black Friday ad here

  • Hours: JC Penny has not yet announced its store hours, but deals will last Nov. 23-Dec. 24.

Kohl’sSee the Black Friday ad here

  • Hours: Stores open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving this year, online sale starts 12:01 a.m. central time Monday, Nov. 20 at Kohls.com. Black Friday hours will vary by location.
  • Special Deal: For every $50 spent, costumers get $15 back in Kohls cash Nov. 20- 25.

Toys “R” Us: Check out the Hot Toys list here. Black Friday ad not online yet.

  • Thanksgiving/Black Friday hours: Stores open from 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day through 11 p.m. Black Friday.

Walmart: The annual toy book is online now, but the company has not yet announced its hours or released its Black Friday ad.

