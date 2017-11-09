A shopper, left, walks with a store associate in the toy section at Walmart in Teterboro, N.J. Walmart hopes to tempt shoppers with online deals before Black Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Want Black Friday savings without the hassle? Apparently, you don’t need to leave your house — oh, and it doesn’t even have to be Black Friday. Many retailers are offering the convenience of pre-holiday deals online. Others are opening their physical stores on Thanksgiving.

Amazon: Here’s Amazon’s Countdown to Black Friday listing

Special Deals: Amazon is offering a Deal of the Day every day through Christmas.

Best Buy: Black Friday preview and deals here

Hours: Store hours still haven’t been posted for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Store hours still haven’t been posted for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Special Deals: Best Buy will offer free shipping on all orders with no minimum from until Dec. 25.

JC Penny: Check out the 72-page Black Friday ad here

Hours: JC Penny has not yet announced its store hours, but deals will last Nov. 23-Dec. 24.

Kohl’s: See the Black Friday ad here

Hours: Stores open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving this year, online sale starts 12:01 a.m. central time Monday, Nov. 20 at Kohls.com. Black Friday hours will vary by location.

Special Deal: For every $50 spent, costumers get $15 back in Kohls cash Nov. 20- 25.

Toys “R” Us: Check out the Hot Toys list here. Black Friday ad not online yet.

Thanksgiving/Black Friday hours: Stores open from 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day through 11 p.m. Black Friday.

Walmart: The annual toy book is online now, but the company has not yet announced its hours or released its Black Friday ad.