Posted on

Your chance to rub elbows with a (semi) Kardashian: Blac Chyna in Miami

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Thursday nights were made for Blac Chyna.

Rob Kardashian’s on again, off again significant other (and mom of his baby girl Dream) will be hosting the second anniversary of WALL Thursday’s hip hop night.

BC posted a pic on Instagram alerting her assorted fans. 

Her sultry post received more than 18,000 likes.

Who will show? Likely some folks in town for the sold out Rolling Loud Festival, which starts up Friday. 

While mom parties it up, dad Rob is likely back home taking care of the little one — and maybe grandma Kris Jenner can help too. Or maybe Caitlyn?

Blac Chyn is free to roam and remains “cordial” with her ex.

“They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves,” an insider tells E! News. “But by no means are they back together.”

There are even rumors the model will get back together with Tyga. They share custody of son King.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

Email feedback

