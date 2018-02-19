Blac Chyna is the victim of revenge porn. Again.

Blac Chyna is seeking help from law enforcement after a leaked sex tape made its way across social media.

ICYMI: The reason Blac Chyna has taken over your Twitter feed is because someone posted a sexually explicit video of Rob Kardashian’s ex doing something nasty.

Ew. We are grossed out as well.

TMZ reported that the video was posted online and Blac Chyna wants the cops to find out who leaked it. Chyna’s lawyer reportedly says his client had nothing to do with the leaked clip and they are out for justice.

This is the second time that compromising images of Blac Chyna have made it to the internet courtesy of a guy with no home training. The first was her own baby daddy, Rob Kardashian.

The mystery man, who is not visible in the video, is rumored to be R&B singer Mechie, who Blac Chyna was seen leaving a Miami Beach hotel with last summer. That little rendezvous, which happened last July, was right around the time that Rob K. released nude photos of Blac Chyna on instagram and went on to claim that she had slept with eight men.

The Shade Room caught a screengrab of a post Mechie published today where he complains that his junk is “plastered all over the world.”

So, if that was Mechie in the video, did the encounter on the 1 minute 23 second video take place during their Miami Beach escapade? The relationship reportedly only lasted a few months, the pair unfollowed each other on social media in late September, according to US Weekly. Rumors of the pair splitting up began as early as August.