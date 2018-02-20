LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Rapper Birdman (L) and singer Toni Braxton attend the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

It’s official.

Toni Braxton and Bryan “Birdman” Williams are going to be man and wife.

The Miami rapping mogul pretty much confirmed the happy news on the Wendy Williams show on Tuesday.

He called her his “family.”

The gossip queen asked point blank about the Miami Beach resident’s status with the “Unbreak My Heart” singer and Bird’s response was: “That’s my girl, my friend, my family… that’s my love, my soldier, my life… She’s my life. I love her to death.”

A glance at the Twitter account of Toni’s reality show “Braxton Family Values” shows a promo clip of Braxton flashing a ridiculously enormous ring and announcing she’s engaged. And yeah, who else could it be?

Braxton, 50, and the Cash Money Records co-founder, 49, first went public with their romance in 2016 with an appearance at the BET Awards. They’ve known each other for years, first collaborating on the tracks “Give It Back” and “Baby You Can Do It” in 2002.

Their lives may change, but the sisterhood remains the same. #BFV is back in March! pic.twitter.com/BESPKSKxvk — #BFV (@BFV_WEtv) February 18, 2018

Williams would say that the Braxtons have accepted the music mogul with open arms. Especially his future mother in law.

“For me, it was just hard to accept love from them. I think Miss E, Miss Evelyn, she’s an angel,” said the Louisiana native. “She did a great job with all her girls. For me, just growing up in the streets, not having the word love, it was hard for me to accept them loving me and appreciating the love that I brought to the table.”

When’s the wedding? We’re not sure.

All we know is Braxton’s newest solo album, “Sex & Cigarettes,” is scheduled to drop March 23, so she may want to drum up some publicity and we’ll hear from her then.

Where will it be? Not sure about that, either.

All we know is Birdman is still trying to sell his crib in Miami Beach. But we think it would make a great wedding venue.