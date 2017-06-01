Play ball! Celebrities from stage and screen headed to MLB All Star Week

Even if you don’t like the game of baseball, you can see come on out and see the celebs.

There will be tons of them during MLB All-Star Week, kicking off with an All Star Fan Fest July 7 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

On July 9, bold faced names will be competing in the MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Marlins Park.

Rapper, songwriter & Miami-native Flo Rida will perform on-field.

Included on the roster are names from movies, television, music and sports. Here’s a sampling: Dascha Polanco, from “Orange is the New Black;” singer/actor Jencarlos Canela; telenovela hunk William Levy; Christopher Jackson, from CBS’s “Bull” and Broadway’s “Hamilton;” Miles Teller (“Whiplash”); Justin Hartley, from NBC’s hit show “This is Us;” as well as Michael Cudiltz, of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and HBO’s “Band of Brothers.”

The celebrities will be joined by former MLB All-Star Legends.

Can’t wait to see how they all do.

The All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game is the second game of a doubleheader at Marlins Park on All-StarSunday. The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, featuring the top Minor League prospects competing in a nine-inning contest, will precede the softball game and air live on MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM at 4 p.m.

Tickets for All-Star Sunday are available at the official All-Star Game website of Major League Baseball (AllStarGame.com).

The purchase of an All-Star Sunday ticket includes a ticket to FanFest good for admission to the Miami Beach Convention Center Monday or Tuesday. The first 10,000 fans will receive an Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez bobblehead.