Stop everything. Beyoncé is pregnant with twins

Beyoncé knows how to make lemons out of “Lemonade.”

She also knows how to make babies.

The 35-year-old married mother of one (hubby would be the one and only Jay Z) announced on Instagram her happy news along with a very floral picture, wearing a bridal veil: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

Judging by her belly, Bey is probably about four months’ along but with twins it is hard to say.

But at least this should shut down all those constant murmurings about the D-word. Unless the fetuses are Band-Aid babies. (Mean! Sorry.)

OK, let’s just say “congrats!” and check out all the people who are on Twitter freaking out:

One person mentioned how Beyoncé loves surprises.

Beyonce has done so much in a year alone. My edges are still gone from the surprise release of the Formation video. STILL. GONE. — Nasty Woman (@SaireMusic) February 1, 2017

Another said the babies have to be girls for the perfect return of Destiny’s Child.

Beyoncé just announced that she’s having a Kelly and Michelle…because you know, Blue is Beyonce — Joy Cometh (@breamstream) February 1, 2017

This person is trying to put together the pieces of Beyoncé’s secret pregnancy.

Beyoncé knows how to keep a secret. Got me looking at her Christmas pictures trying to figure out where these twins come from. — Jolly Jasmine (@jollyjasmine_) February 1, 2017

One person just got their whole wig snatched.

Beyoncé to the rescue!

Everyone: everything is bad

nothing can save us

Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/MKIYc4RMxS — Elizabeth Plank (@feministabulous) February 1, 2017