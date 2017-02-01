Posted on

Stop everything. Beyoncé is pregnant with twins

beyonce659967732745
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Beyoncé knows how to make lemons out of “Lemonade.”

She also knows how to make babies.

The 35-year-old married mother of one (hubby would be the one and only Jay Z) announced on Instagram her happy news along with a very floral picture, wearing a bridal veil: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

Judging by her belly, Bey is probably about four months’ along but with twins it is hard to say.

But at least this should shut down all those constant murmurings about the D-word. Unless the fetuses are Band-Aid babies. (Mean! Sorry.)

OK, let’s just say “congrats!” and check out all the people who are on Twitter freaking out:

One person mentioned how Beyoncé loves surprises.

Another said the babies have to be girls for the perfect return of Destiny’s Child.

This person is trying to put together the pieces of Beyoncé’s secret pregnancy.

One person just got their whole wig snatched.

Beyoncé to the rescue!

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Stop everything. Beyoncé is pregnant with twins
The internet kicked off Black History Month in the best way ever

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
President Trump: “Free the croquetas”
Miami Guide
Miami Gem7 Spots in Miami Even Locals Don’t Know About
Here are 6 places to catch Super Bowl LI
(Not a Prank) Rickrolling with Rick Astley in Miami
Rum and music for all this weekend in Miami – Feb. 3 – 5
Foodies and romantics, these Valentine’s menus will fill your heart and your stomach
‘Moonlight’ actor delivers moving speech about tolerance at SAG Awards
February has all the events. Seriously, take a look at this list
Get a room: steamy Valentine’s Day hotel packages
This is what happens when you take your kids to a Drag Brunch