Beyonce and Jay Z spotted in Miami with their adorable twin babies

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

They’re sooo off the charts cute.

And we knew they would be.

Paps got a glimpse of Beyonce and Jay Z’s 5 month old twins and the world is right again.

The power couple has been very mysterious about the babies, Sir and Rumi.  They released only one official picture following their birth in June.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

But now we can see, thanks to intrusive zoom lenses, that the boy and girl are absolutely perfect.

Jay Z brings his 4:44 Tour to American Airlines Arena on Sunday and decided apparently to spend a few days beforehand in the Magic City for some R&R. It looks as if they decided to rent a house instead of stay at a hotel.

Swipe left … #rumicarter #sircarter #rumiandsir #twins #beyonce #bey #beyoncé #jayz

A post shared by @beyhere on

On Saturday, you could see the photos on various gossip websites of Beyonce, her hair in an updo extension, casually walking around the property with Sir in her arms.

The trip was a family affair. Bey’s mother Tina Knowles was apparently along, too, according to pics. The businesswoman was spotted helping out and providing an extra set of hands for the two babies and the couple’s first daughter, Blue Ivy, 5.

Tina posted a quick snap of herself on Instagram Saturday at Miami International Airport, saying she is “going back to Cali.” Mother in law: out.

You may not be able to see the pap photos all over the Internet for long. According to hotnewhiphop.com, a few alert Beyhivers noticed that some social media accounts that posted photos of the twins have since been shut down.

 

 

