Beyonce and Jay-Z are hitting the road – and the tour is coming to Miami

They’re going On the Run. Again.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé announced dates for their On the Run II stadium tour on Monday. Back in 2014 the Carters toured together for the first On The Run tour, which grossed $109 million and was documented in an HBO special of the same name. They played Sun Life Stadium, which is now known as Hard Rock Stadium, which is where they will be Aug. 31. The international sequel kicks off June 6 in Cardiff, United Kingdom.

The June 26, 2014, Miami concert, which was not sold out, got overall decent reviews.

“The show moves on from over-heated sexual conflict to celebration — a Michael Jackson tribute, the disco-exuberant ‘Love on Top,’” wrote former Miami Herald music critic Jordan Levin on Miami.com. “And finally, Jay-Z and Beyoncé holding hands while they and the crowd watch a home movie montage of them romping with daughter Blue Ivy and their diamond-sprinkled, yacht-borne life.”

We had a feeling something was brewing with these two last Monday after the music stars’ Facebook and Ticketmaster pages cryptically announced a date for a duo summer concert — July 30 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field — but both posts were summarily scrubbed. But not before Complex magazine snagged a screen shot.

The coheadlining tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Bey’s Parkwood Entertainment and Z’s Roc Nation. Tickets go on sale starting Monday, March 19, at LiveNation.com.

More information about the concert can be found at Bey’s official website.