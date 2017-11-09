Beyoncé and Beckham visited this Instagram-worthy Museum of Ice Cream. Now you can, too
If it’s cool enough for Queen B and Jay Z, it’s cool enough for us.
The Museum of Ice Cream, an Instagram heaven for Los Angeles celebrities, from Beyoncé to David Beckham to Kylie Jenner and Drew Barrymore, will open a pop up in Miami in December during Art Basel week.
This fourth museum location, in the Faena District, will have “tons of delectable tastings and new in house treats available only at the Miami location,” according to a press release.
The one in Los Angeles started as a pop up and was so popular it has been extended through December. It is full of things you can eat, such as a room full of bananas, a gummy bear room and a swimming pool filled with 100 million plastic sprinkles.
Celebs reveled there, and loved to photograph themselves and their kiddos romping (especially in the sprinkle pool). Swim at your own risk.
The museum is like Willy Wonka on Spring Break in Miami during Art Basel. For what it’s worth, we hear the mint chocolate chip mochi is the best, though they do promise Miami-centric snacks, too.
“Museum of Ice Cream builds environments where people can check their fears, anxieties and social norms at the door and have fun, first and foremost,” the creators write in a release. “Museum of Ice Cream instills a sense of community and gives back to those in each city it resides, leaving a lasting impression.”
Presale tickets will be available to American Express Platinum cardholders first on Nov. 15 at 11 a.m., then other AMEX cardholders the next day. They go on sale to the general public Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at the website, museumoficecream.com. The museum will remain open throughout February.
Museum of Ice Cream