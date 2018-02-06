Is Bethenny Frankel single and ready to mingle?

The Real Housewives star was spotted on Sunday in Miami with her on again-ish beau Dennis Shields, along with her daughter Bryn, 7.

Page Six reports Frankel, who has been dealing with the divorce from hell from Jason Hoppy, had distanced herself from the banker after The Post published an exposé about Shields and his company LawCash — which finances lawsuits against NYC.

Though they looked cozy on that chaise lounge, an insider told Daily Mail that they are currently not an item.

‘They had a 27 year friendship before they dated so they picked that up where they left off once they realized they didn’t work as a couple,’ the insider continued. ‘Her daughter adores him and his family and she comes first above all. Bethenny is SINGLE and dating other people.”

Last month, Frankel told UsWeekly: “My single life is just that: utterly single.”

So what gives with her personal life? We’re not so sure.

We do know she’s working on another Bravo show with Fredrik Eklund, “Million Dollar Listing: New York.”

The tagline: “Will & Grace with real estate as a backdrop.”

It premieres Tuesday, February 6, at 10 p.m. and we hear they have some good sparring sessions.

They’ll appear together on “Watch What Happens Live” later.