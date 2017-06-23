Bestselling So Flo author Brad Meltzer balls for the Bronx Bombers

When local bestselling author and TV host Brad Meltzer was asked to throw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium this week, his first thought was of his dad.

The family was raised in Brooklyn and moved to So Fla when Meltzer was in junior high school. But as he took the mound on Tuesday night, all Meltzer thought of was his son. “My son is a super sports fan in the mold of my father,” Meltzer tells us. “But as I stepped out toward the mound, he whispered to me the words that every father eventually hears from his son, ‘Dad, don’t screw it up.'”

Meltzer didn’t. “It got there. And I got to take my son to watch me throw a pitch at Yankee Stadium. Every Brooklyn kid’s dream. Even for us Mets fans.”