Posted on

Bestselling So Flo author Brad Meltzer balls for the Bronx Bombers

Author Brad Meltzer's a ballerBrad Meltzer
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

When local bestselling author and TV host Brad Meltzer was asked to throw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium this week, his first thought was of his dad.

The family was raised in Brooklyn and moved to So Fla when Meltzer was in junior high school. But as he took the mound on Tuesday night, all Meltzer thought of was his son. “My son is a super sports fan in the mold of my father,” Meltzer tells us. “But as I stepped out toward the mound, he whispered to me the words that every father eventually hears from his son, ‘Dad, don’t screw it up.'”

Meltzer didn’t. “It got there. And I got to take my son to watch me throw a pitch at Yankee Stadium. Every Brooklyn kid’s dream. Even for us Mets fans.”

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists There is a burger in Miami that costs $100. We have officially lost our minds.
The neighborhood got all fancy on us. Now Purdy Lounge is, too.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists 10 Stylish South Beach Hotels You Can Actually Afford to Stay In
Miami Guide
So MiamiHidden gems on Key Biscayne courtesy of island insiders
Tourists Mattel’s new line of Ken dolls are ALL from Miami
Tourists This new Miami restaurant is literally fire
It already has fancy stores — now Design District’s getting two fancy new restaurants
Ritz-Carlton isn’t all about hotels anymore. Now it’s launching a cruise line
Tourists OMG! Sawgrass Mills is having a major Bag Sale!
This Miami Beach bar earned top marks at the 2017 Spirited Awards. It’s kind of a big deal.
Here is everything we can write about Cam Con without getting fired
A look back at Jazid’s best moments (before it closes forever)