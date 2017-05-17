Odd couple alert: Bella Thorne and ‘sex addict’ Scott Disick

Oh no, Bella Thorne.

Say it ain’t so.

On Monday night the Pembroke Pines native went out with one of Hollywood’s most troubled reality stars Scott Disick, according to widespread media reports.

“It was a real date,” a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE of the get together that went down in Los Angeles.

After dinner, the actress and self-confessed “sex addict” apparently were getting along so well that they moved onto a club.

“They were dancing together and getting cozy, but he was a total gentleman,” added an eyewitness about the former child star and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” bad boy.

Excited to celebrate my birthday on 5.20 @LiquidLV #ZeroDucksGiven tickets: bit.ly/scottdtix A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on May 15, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

But maybe these two are meant to be. She’s 19 and he’s 33 so at least the maturity level is about right.

Next up for Lord Disick, celebrating his 34th party in Las Vegas. Good luck with that.