Bella Thorne cools things off with Scott Disick at Cannes

Oh boy, this girl sure can pick em!

Bella Thorne seemingly was enjoying some, um, down time with Scott Disick while at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Pembroke Pines native flew halfway across the world for the annual film fest only to end up with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

They were pictured looking mighty cozy, with Disick at one point even “feeling her up,” as they say in high school.

Beautiful skies you have #cannes A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 25, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

When a fan asked Thorne was up. She denied anything was going on.

The actress soon boarded a plane out of there, saying Cannes was “boring.”

Interesting timing, as Disick was then again spotted with ex flame Chloe Bartoli.

Can’t keep up with these people.

A source tells People the two were only looking cozy for the publicity.

“He sent her flowers after their first date and she was posting them on social media — it’s all tactical,” the source told the site. “They both party hard and it’s not healthy for either of them, and it’s not going to end well. Bella and Scott are very toxic for each other.”

TMZ reports that Disick actually may even be too wild for Thorne, who also has said she is bisexual. He also may be trying to get his estranged baby mama Kourtney Kardashian jealous. She’s in Cannes with a new man herself, a model named Younes Bendjima. The mother of three is said to be embarrassed of his cavorting with Thorne.

@bellathorne bells, what were you doing with Scott? — chrystal (@justintheslayer) May 25, 2017