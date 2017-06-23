Careful, girl! Bella Thorne back on with bad boy Scott Disick

South Florida cutie Bella Thorne sure knows how to pick em.

We thought that the Alvin and the Chipmunks star was smart enough to stay away from Scott Disick after their dalliance in Cannes.

But it seems Thorne can’t stay away.

The newly pink haired actress posted a picture of herself in his backyard at his L.A. mansion. earlier this week and on Thursday attended Lana Del Rey’s birthday party, leaving together. The UK’s Sun has rowdy pictures of them piling into a car hand in hand.

When you are always trying to sneak photos of your friends because it's #nationalselfieday 👙💋💄 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

The former Disney star from Pembroke Pines had complained Disick’s drinking was too much for her. Seems she changed her tune.