Bella Hadid came to Miami and showed us all that models do eat

Model BFFs Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have no worries about fitting into their May 7 Met Gala gowns. Monday they sashayed into Yardbird Southern Table & Bar for lunch. Hadid, in mini dress and Doc Martens, and Baldwin in ribbed tank and denim cutoff shorts, hit the SoBe hot spot for chicken and waffles, cornbread and, on the more model-y side, grilled chicken BLT.

Bella Hadid, Hayley Baldwin & Justine Skye take Miami Splash News

“Pre MetBall Healthy Eating Going Well!!” Hadid Instagrammed. Also with the girls was pal, singer, Justine Skye in her signature purple locks. Taking a break from Instagramming it all, the trio was later spotted sailing on Biscayne Bay on David Grutman’s boat, the SS Groot.