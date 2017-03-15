Supersize me: Belkys Nerey expands her WSVN food show ‘Bite with Belkys’
Belkys Nerey is a machine.
Let’s just say: The WSVN7 anchor really maximizes her time.
Nerey is expanding her popular “Bite with Belkys” segment, which started at just two minutes in 1999, to a 30 minute, quarterly special.
And the two time Emmy winner isn’t slacking on other duties: The former “Deco Drive” personality will still be sliding into the chair next to Craig Stevens every night for the newscasts on crime, car crashes, and, naturally, the latest on President Donald Trump.
Nerey’s longer “Bite with Belkys” will air at 5:30 p.m. March 25. It will shoot from a new home: The kitchen at the Miami Culinary Institute at Miami Dade College. The format will be a little different — with actual themes, guests, and a wide variety of cuisines and recipes.
The first episode’s theme is party food. The guest will be the chef from Tuyo, Victor Santos.
But Nerey stresses that “30 Minute Meals” this is not.
“I wouldn’t compare myself to anyone out there like Rachael Ray,” she says. “She’s not a chef, but she had a food background. I really don’t. I just like cooking. I like looking at a recipe and saying, ‘Hmm. I wonder if I could make this at home.’”
Nerey has learned a lot on the job, though.
“Over the years, I’ve watched a lot of professional chefs and paid attention,” says the Hialeah native. “It started rubbing off on me. I don’t make anything hard, though. No homemade foie gras or anything with foam. If I can do it, you can do it. It’s kindergarten cooking class.”
Regular programming of “Bites with Belkys” will remain the same — the TV vet will keep on keeping on, visiting hip, high-end eateries as well as the mom and pop joints in strip malls.
“We try to be equal opportunity with that,” says Nerey, who started as a general assignment reporter at Channel 7 in 1994.
OK, so the workload is growing. Where’s all this energy coming from, girl?
“I have no idea!” laughs Nerey, who received a degree in broadcasting from Florida International University in 1990. “Good question.”
Jokes aside: Both food and hard news are her passions.
“My motto is ‘I’ll sleep when I’m dead.’ You only get one life. Max it out. And I love my viewers. I am grateful to Channel 7 and to South Florida.”
Nerey also wants locals to see her lighter side more often.
“When I went back to the main news desk [in 2003], I had to get serious again, and it’s a scary world out there,” she says. “I think people miss seeing the fun Belkys. Though I still love both paths. People get to see different sides of me.”
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...