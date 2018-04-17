Before Pitbull was Mr. Worldwide, he was just a rapper trying to make it with a song called ‘Culo’

Before Pitbull was Mr. Worldwide, he was just an aspiring rapper trying to make it in the mean streets of Miami.

With a Spanglish song “Culo,” (um…Ass).

Pitbull, born Armando Christian Perez, always had ambition and drive.

On Tuesday morning, the 37 year old spoke to the Power 96 Morning Show with Lucy Lopez and DJ Zog. The rapper talked about this rise to fame, and how Lopez helped pave the way all those years ago.

So did Lil Jon, whom Pit called “volcanic,” back in the day. The two collaborated on LJ’s 2002 album “Kings of Crunk,” when Pit was new to showbiz.

The upstart provided the guest track “Pitbull’s Cuban Ride Out.”

And just a year later, Pit explained, he branched out on his own with his debut record “M.I.A.M.I.” The first hit was that little song called “Culo” (OK, it wasn’t little at all).

Mr. 305 told Lopez how thrilled he was to hear the upbeat track (feat. Lil Jon) at the Hooligans in Kendall, which was the in spot for hooking up in the early 2000’s.

“You got loose at Hooligans,” said Pitbull. “You know you’re getting some action.”

“Guaranteed a-s,” chimed in Lopez, a Miami girl through and through. “Before Snapchat and Instagram there was Hooligans.”

Apparently, Perez was a ladies man before he was famous.

“I had a different kind of Instagram,” he laughed. “All the Kendall mamas taste like candy.”

Lopez was the first to put “Culo” on the air. It was a big deal right away.

“Although we [Miami people] can be exagerados, this is for real,” said Lopez, who met with Perez at the Wendy’s on 34th and Biscayne to get his CD from the singer.

“Back then that area was full of prostitutes, now it’s high rises,” said Perez, who also shot the video in the area.

These days, the megastar is worth millions and has collaborated with A list entertainers like Enrique Iglesias, Sean Combs and Jennifer Lopez. He remains amazingly humble, though.

“I’ve been running and gunning,” he said. “I’m working really hard. Thank god for 305, 954, 561. All South Florida. They always showed the love before anyone did.”

#Dale