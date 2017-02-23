Becky G in Miami talking ‘Power Rangers’ and Spanish song
Becky G did Miami right, in two languages.
The singer put on her actress hat, promoting a role in the “Power Rangers” movie, plus she was talking up her Spanish language single.
Si!
“Todo Cambio,” which is translated as All Changes, drops later next month.
The movie is also out next month. Becky, born Rebbeca Marie Gomez, plays Yellow Ranger Trini Kwan.
Becky released hints of what the song would be about on Instagram, where she posted black and white pictures of herself in a wedding dress.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...