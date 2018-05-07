Beckham spent his 43rd birthday in Miami. Let’s make this an annual thing.

David Beckham has been celebrating his birthday for a week it seems. England’s sexiest Taurus turned 43 on May 2. Last week, he got an emotional birthday surprise at a London restaurant, when his son, in design school at Parsons in NY, showed up to celebrate with his dad.

Then Becks headed to Miami on May 3 to celebrate like the baller he is, albeit with a very business theme to his partying. On Thursday, Becks and some biz associates had dinner at Hakkasan. On Friday, the group went for a Mexican theme, this time at Cantina La 20 where the dudes were serenaded by the mariachi in advance of Cinco de Mayo.

Following the fiesta, the gang headed to Rockwell trying to remain low key, but it’s not exactly possible when you look like David Beckham. No sign of Posh or any other female pals and it all seemed like more business outings for Becks.

We bet we know what Beckham wished for when he blew his candles out: a $350 million soccer stadium near MIA, perhaps?