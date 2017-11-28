Posted on

Beauties and the beach: Kendall Jenner and her famous model friends take a girls getaway

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Girls’ getaway!

Some famous faces were spotted in Miami on Monday coming back from a trip to the Bahamas. We’re talking megamodels Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

Reason? As if they need one?

They were celebrating Baldwin’s birthday.

The catwalking daughter of Stephen Baldwin and artist Kennya Deodato turned legal on Nov. 22.

💙

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

No rest for the gorgeous.: Hadid just came back from strutting in Shanghai for the lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret’s annual fashion show which airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. on CBS. She is rumored to be back with her newly single ex, The Weeknd, but the singer was nowhere in sight.

In a Snapchat video you can see that the group, which included singer Justine Skye, stopped off at the Exuma Cays, where they visited Pig Beach, home of the famed swimming pigs.

💋

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The fun continued back in the Magic City, where the ladies were spotted shopping at Kith on Collins Avenue.

While here, they hung out with Dave Grutman, who took the lookers for a spin on his $1.7 million VanDutch yacht. They also spent time with Grutman’s baby daughter. “Spending the day  watching @haileybaldwin & @bellahadid give @kaiagrutman modeling tips,” the LIV owner wrote.

Spending the day watching @haileybaldwin & @bellahadid give @kaiagrutman modeling tips

A post shared by David Grutman (@davegrutman) on

But the fun may have been too much for Baldwin, who reported on social media that Grutman ended up having to take her to the doctor.

I don’t really know what’s going on here but it feels right @bellahadid

A post shared by David Grutman (@davegrutman) on

 

 

