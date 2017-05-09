Posted on

Scandal! Baywatch movie star’s photos leaked before South Beach premiere

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Kelly Rohrbach has a lot of good things happening for her these days.

The model-actress is costarring is what looks to be summer’s biggest blockbuster, “Baywatch,” and is set to walk the red carpet Saturday night for the South Beach premiere.

But fame has its price.

The Connecticut native — who stars as Casey Jean “C. J.” Parker, originally played by Pamela Anderson in the original TV show — has had various embarrassing photos leaked from her account. 

Sources told The Sun, the scandal is bad timing as she is set to embark on a world tour with the movie’s cast.

Hackers were able to access Rohrbach’s cloud storage account. 

The 27 year old Sports Illustrated poseur has dated a bevy of stars including Aaron Rodgers and Leo DiCaprio so it’s unclear what type of pics will be uncovered.

Her Instagram photos are provocative enough so we’re not sure how much more we can see. 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Carlos Vives on the situation in Venezuela: ‘I feel a great sadness’
Take your mom out for brunch this Sunday, you ungrateful jerk

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Top things to do at the new Frost Science Museum
Miami Guide
Miami GemCauley Square is a hidden gem in Miami
Tourists Where To Find Miami’s Fiercest Drag Shows
Tourists Why the Cayman Islands should be your next Caribbean escape
Iron Chef protégé brings raw flavor to River Yacht Club
How to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month in Miami
Tourists Haitian Heritage Month Playlist: 10 konpa songs you have got to hear
Tourists Miami’s Burger expert tells you where to eat during National Burger Month
A scouting report of Miami’s best Venezuelan restaurants
Jennifer Lopez slays with not one, but two dresses, at Latin Billboards