Baywatch world premiere is being held in SoBe, and you’re invited

You’ve waited long enough and now “Baywatch” is finally coming to theaters May 25.

Guess where the world premiere will be?

Right here in Miami Beach.

On 7th Street and Ocean Drive, to be exact.

The red carpet will be rolled out around 5 p.m. on May 13 — a Saturday night, fortunately — and you are invited to come see the stars in person.

See Baywatch in theatres May 25. A post shared by Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) on May 4, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

The lifesaving gang will all be there: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach, among others. Make sure your cellphones are charged, people.

Before the sure to be insane festivities, there will be a Baywatch inspired fan party at Lummus Park; Deejay Mack from Y100 will be hosting and giving away shirts, hats and sunglasses.

The cast will be fully clothed, even Zac.