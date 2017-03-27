Posted on

‘Basketball Wives’ is back for another season, with two familiar faces

In this publicity image released by VH1, Shaunie O'Neal poses to promote her reality series, "Basketball Wives," airing on VH1. (AP Photo/VH1, Presscott McDonald)
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

They’re bacccckkkk.

Two fan favorites (and former Miamians) Shaunie O’Neal and Evelyn Lozada will return to VH1’s “Basketball Wives.

It’ll be season six of the reality show, for those who keep track of these things, and premiere at 9 p.m. April 17.

Here’s the scoop on upcoming plot points: Lozada (Chad Ochocinco’s ex wife who was engaged to NBA star Antoine Walker) will bond big time with her longtime pal O’Neal (Shaq’s ex).

The “Livin Lozada” star quickly learns who her allies are — and are not. Namely Tami Roman. 

As for Shaunie, it is unclear who she is dating. She told VH1 that Marlon Yates Jr., an actor who costarred in “Straight Outta Compton,” is no longer in the picture. Lozada is still with her baby daddy/baseball player Carl Crawford as far as we know.

For fans who can’t get enough, VH1 will also air a “BW” pre-season special “Basketball Wives Showdown: Evelyn vs. Tami” on Monday, April 10 at 11 p.m., highlighting the most dramatic moments from past seasons.

Expect the unexpected.

 

Comments

