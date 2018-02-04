Jon Jay tried out a different sport Saturday when the MLB outfielder hosted the seventh annual Jon Jay FMSbonds Celebrity Bowling Challenge at Splitsville at Sunset Place: Bowling.

All proceeds benefited Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Project Learn After-School Program.

The Miami native, who played with the Hurricanes and the St. Louis Cardinals World Championship team, hung out in the lanes with other ballers like Gio Gonzalez, of the Washington Nationals; Yonder Alonso, with the Cleveland Indians; and Cutler Bay born rising star Junior Amion.

“To date, we’ve raised more than $275,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade,” said Jay, currently a free agent. “Their mission [is] enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”