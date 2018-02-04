Posted on

Baseball’s Jon Jay tries out a very different sport – for the kids

Jon Jay with Junior Amion
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Jon Jay tried out a different sport Saturday when the MLB outfielder hosted the seventh annual Jon Jay FMSbonds Celebrity Bowling Challenge at Splitsville at Sunset Place: Bowling.

All proceeds benefited Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Project Learn After-School Program.

The Miami native, who played with the Hurricanes and the St. Louis Cardinals World Championship team, hung out in the lanes with other ballers like Gio Gonzalez, of the Washington Nationals; Yonder Alonso, with the Cleveland Indians; and Cutler Bay born rising star Junior Amion.

“To date, we’ve raised more than $275,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade,” said Jay, currently a free agent. “Their mission [is] enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Ten lies we like to tell about Tom Brady – just in time for the Super Bowl
Dear Philadelphia Eagles fans: Miami wants you to win the Super Bowl. Really.
Here are the most Miami names for David Beckham’s new soccer team
Miami Guide
Welcome to Miami’s MiMo district. Here’s what to do.
Miami Heat unveils Vice-themed uniforms. Here’s when they will wear them on the court
Where’s the best place to watch the big game? We have lots of ideas