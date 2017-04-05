Posted on

News flash: Water is wet and Barry Manilow is gay

By Chloe Herring For miami.com

NEW YORK — Barry Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be “disappointing fans if they knew.”

The 73-year-old music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs, California. Manilow tells the magazine’s April 17 issue that keeping their romance out of the media was stressful.

His diehard fans, or Fanilows, showed the singer an outpouring of love on social media, prompting his heartfelt “thank you” on Twitter.

Manilow, who has a new album this month, “This Is My Town: Songs of New York,” said he has always tried to keep his personal and public lives separate. “When I met Gary, that was even more of a reason to keep my life private.”
 

Coming out or being outed can pose a threat to the security and esteem of LGBTQ individuals, especially those who belong to other marginalized groups. But in Manilow’s case, any detriment to his career is unforeseeable.

Check out what his fans had to say on Twitter:

 

Now look at what everyone else was saying:

Read more here: http://hrld.us/2nYvsjK

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments

