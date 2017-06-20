Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb reveals childhood trauma

Wow. What a reveal.

Barry Gibb dropped a bombshell this week, The Guardian reports.

The Bee Gees singer, who lives in Miami, claims a man attempted to sexually abuse him in his youth.

The 70-year-old told the Radio Times he hadn’t wanted to share what happened to him after all these years and was hesitant.

“I’ve never said this before, Jesus Christ, should I be saying it now?” said Gibb. “But there was a moment in time when a man tried to molest me when I was about four years old. He didn’t touch me, but other things happened, and happened to other kids.”

Though this person’s identity is unclear, Gibb did say he was ultimately arrested. It traumatized the music legend.

“Four years old and a policeman on your bed at four in the morning, interviewing you,” he said. “If that doesn’t teach you about life, nothing does. But it’s vivid for me still. I’ve never told anybody.”