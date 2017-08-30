New additions and upgrades to Bal Harbour Shops are coming soon

Well-heeled shoppers, prepare to lose your Louboutins over this shopping update from swanky Bal Harbour Shops.

Yes, the luxe open-air mall for those with Robin Leach proclivities (bring on the champagne and caviar) just announced the addition of new contemporary and childrenswear boutiques to their mix of posh tenants, along with upcoming redesigns and store expansions during 2017.

Joining the recent line-up at the end of 2016 which included luxury footwear brands Aquazzura, Gianvito Rossi, and Santoni along with ready-to-wear brand 3.1 Phillip Lim and luxury watchmaker Rolex by Tourneau, is now contemporary women’s fashion brand PINKO. Bal Harbour Shops also welcomed Monnalisa — think childrenswear boasting feminine, fresh, and innovative designs with clever uses of sparkling stones, fun characters and quirky finishing touches.

Upcoming store additions during summer and early fall 2017 include Zimmermann, founded by sisters Nicky and Simone in Sydney, Australia; Cesare Attolini, featuring menswear forging exclusive elegance and craftsmanship; and Mr&Mrs Italy, the Italian fashion label which has earned a large following for its colorful, fur-lined parkas. Additionally, luxury eyewear brand Linda Farrow will join the Shops at the beginning of November.

Store redesigns and expansions will also be taking place throughout the fall season for menswear collection brand Ermenegildo Zegna, as well as Graff, home of the bling-iest bling on the planet.

BUT THE BIG KAHUNA OF THEM ALL?

A major expansion to the tune of a $400-million enhancement plan adding 340,387 square feet of new retail space — nearly doubling (woah) the Shops’ current status. Among these upgrades will be the first Barneys New York flagship in the southeastern United States. There also will be a new plaza at the main entrance and improvements to anchor tenant Neiman Marcus, in addition to some new dining options, such as Freds at Barneys.

“We’re thrilled to be making this major investment in the future of Bal Harbour Shops, which will solidify our longstanding place at the forefront of global luxury retail and build on the vision that my grandfather Stanley Whitman had when he first developed the Shops in the 1960s,” President and CEO of Whitman Family Development Matthew Lazenby Matthew says. He adds, “As a business — and as a family — we have always believed that what’s good for the Shops is good for the Village, too, so these upgrades are also being made with the intention of benefiting the surrounding community.” The improvement project will add new retail and dining, ensuring the Shops’ standing as a global luxury retail leader. In fact, in 2012 Bal Harbour Shops topped the list as the world’s most productive shopping center, based on sales per square foot, according to data compiled by the International Council of Shopping Centers. Because… Miami loves luxury. And soon, power-lunches at Freds. Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave.; Bal Harbour