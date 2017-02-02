Posted on

Scott Disick living it up in Miami, without Kourtney

kourtney-kardashian-and-scott-disick
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Kourtney Kardashian is a forgiving sort. The reality sibling has given Scott Disick, the father of her three kids, so many chances to stay on the straight and narrow, but dad keeps messing up (at least when paparazzi are around).

The two apparently were in the beginning stages of reuniting but it doesn’t seem like there will be a happy ending with these two.

While in Costa Rica filming “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Disick apparently brought a woman along on the trip, TMZ reports.

A crew member ratted him out so he bolted to Miami, where he was seen with two separate females carousing on the beach.

A crew member ratted him out (Kris Jenner and sister Kim were apparently furious) so he bolted to Miami, where he was seen with two separate females carousing on the beach. Eagle eyed celeb watchers can see in one pic the towel on his lounge chair is from The Setai Hotel.

It’s unclear if one of them is the same woman who got him in hot water in C.R. But a few outlets outed one woman he was spending time with as model Jessica Harris, who goes by the name J Lynne. All we know is he was seen also cuddling with a blond who wasn’t Harris. Ay.

For KK, it seems the best revenge is living well and looking hot.

The workout enthusiast posted several pictures of herself on Instagram it didn’t appear as if she had a care in the world.

Oh and she doesn’t look pregnant at all, as was rumored.

In December, E! News reported Kardashian and Disick were taking things one day at a time. Could be time’s up.

Hmmm.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

How to ace Valentine’s Day and other love advice from Flo Rida
Get a room: steamy Valentine’s Day hotel packages

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
The internet kicked off Black History Month in the best way ever
Miami Guide
Miami Beach Survival Guide
President Trump: “Free the croquetas”
Here’s where you should catch Super Bowl LI
February has all the events. Seriously, take a look at this list
Stop everything. Beyoncé is pregnant with twins
(Not a Prank) Rickrolling with Rick Astley in Miami
Rum and music for all this weekend in Miami – Feb. 3 – 5
Foodies and romantics, these Valentine’s menus will fill your heart and your stomach
‘Moonlight’ actor delivers moving speech about tolerance at SAG Awards