Scott Disick living it up in Miami, without Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian is a forgiving sort. The reality sibling has given Scott Disick, the father of her three kids, so many chances to stay on the straight and narrow, but dad keeps messing up (at least when paparazzi are around).

The two apparently were in the beginning stages of reuniting but it doesn’t seem like there will be a happy ending with these two.

While in Costa Rica filming “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Disick apparently brought a woman along on the trip, TMZ reports.

A crew member ratted him out so he bolted to Miami, where he was seen with two separate females carousing on the beach.

A crew member ratted him out (Kris Jenner and sister Kim were apparently furious) so he bolted to Miami, where he was seen with two separate females carousing on the beach . Eagle eyed celeb watchers can see in one pic the towel on his lounge chair is from The Setai Hotel.

It’s unclear if one of them is the same woman who got him in hot water in C.R. But a few outlets outed one woman he was spending time with as model Jessica Harris , who goes by the name J Lynne. All we know is he was seen also cuddling with a blond who wasn’t Harris. Ay.

For KK, it seems the best revenge is living well and looking hot.

The workout enthusiast posted several pictures of herself on Instagram it didn’t appear as if she had a care in the world.

Oh and she doesn’t look pregnant at all, as was rumored.

In December, E! News reported Kardashian and Disick were taking things one day at a time. Could be time’s up.

Hmmm.