Bachelor in Paradise star Corinne Olympios not giving up the fight

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Hold up!

She’s not giving up the fight.

Miami based Corinne Olympios is continuing with legal action, despite the fact that Warner Bros found nothing untoward took place on “The Bachelor in Paradise” set earlier this month. 

“No cast member misbehaved or was in jeopardy,” producer Warner Bros. said Tuesday after a review of footage.

Production on “BIP” had been shut down but will now resume. The show will air this summer, but without Olympios.

Her lawyer Marty Singer released a statement of his own:

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crewmembers on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” said Singer. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

