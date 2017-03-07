‘Bachelor’ loser Corinne Olympios back home in bikini after elimination

She didn’t get the man, but Corinne Olympios didn’t seem too hot and bothered the other day while out and about in a bikini in Miami Beach. According to her Instagram, she was at the Fontainebleau with a “squad.”

Well, the 24 year old seemed a little hot. In a good way, of course.

We roll deep #squadgoals A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

The so-called villain of the matchmaking series was sent home by Bachelor Nick Viall on the Feb 27 episode after weeks of high drama and infighting.

Right after the very public rejection the nap aficionado did admit she was “blindsided” to “Good Morning America.”

Was the hometown date the kiss of death?

Olympios seemed to think it went well, but Viall, meh.

To show him a typical day for her, the outgoing blonde took him to shopping at upscale Bal Harbour Shops and racked up more than $3,000 in clothes for both him and her.

“We had just had such an amazing hometown date, and things went really well with my family. I just thought we had a lot of fun,” she said on GMA.

But Viall in the episode claimed he was “red with anxiety” when it came time for Olympios to throw down her credit card.

“Shopping and me go hand in hand. It’s like white on rice,” she admitted.

As the Hall & Oates song goes: “She’s a rich girl” and Viall may not be able to handle such a lavish lifestyle, saying in the episode (joking, maybe not) that he would have to work hard to keep Olympios happy.

“I always thought I had expensive tastes but then I met Corinne,” the Bachelorette veteran remarked.

How did Corinne got so rich? Dad James owns Sunny Isles Beach business Armor Garage Inc, which supplies “high performance premium grade epoxy coatings and floor products, ” according to its website. She handles the sales side for him.

So yeah, don’t worry about Olympios. The young woman is well taken care of, and still tended to by a “nanny” named Raquel, whom Viall met.

On Monday night, Viall was back in Corinne’s company on The Bachelor Women Tell All.

She told ET there was closure.

“I definitely said everything I wanted to say. I think it went really well and I’m very happy with the outcome, so no regrets, all good.”

And according to E! we may be seeing more of her — yep, her own reality show.

“There is a lot of talk about… I’m going to say a lot of networks are interested,” Corinne told the outlet. “Obviously, my loyalty is here with ABC and things like that. So there’s still a lot of stuff to be worked out, but we’ll see what comes in the future.

“America wants it.”