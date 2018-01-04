Posted on

Awkward much? Tiffany Haddish poses with the Miami chef under fire for Castro pic

Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Salt Bae took some heat recently, you may remember.

Last November, the Brickell restaurateur  born Nusret Gökçe caught all kinds of Internet heat for an old screen shot an Internet sleuth dug up.

Salt Bae, who has this moniker thanks to his signature move of sprinkling salt all fancy on steaks, posted a pic of himself with a cigar and beret in front of a pic of Fidel Castro soon after the Cuban dictator died in late 2016.

Why it took a year for the Facebooker to post this we don’t know. The point is that this unearthed post was hardly “liked.” In fact, people were enraged.

The Nusr-et Steakhouse founder definitely lost some reservations due to the backlash,  but obviously not his entire fan base.

On Instagram the other day, actress Tiffany Haddish posted a pic  with the embattled Turkish chef, writing, “Look who I ran into at the airport @nusr_et I look forward to going to his restaurants in NYC and Miami. #thelastblackunicorn #saltbae #LAX#weready #iamhungrynow#MyAssFinaBeFat ” She pinched her fingers like Salt does when he’s doing his signature garnishing move.

The “Girls Trip” star must not be keeping up on her Cuban American news. We’ll give her a pass; she’s busy promoting her hysterical book “The Last Black Unicorn.”

2017+2018=Better years Ahead of us#saltbae #saltlife #salt

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
What will you do when the cold weather warms up, Miami? Here’s our list
Tourists It’s so cold the line for hot churros is out the door at this Miami restaurant
Tourists What if it snowed again in Miami? We couldn’t handle it.
Miami Guide
Shopping in The City Beautiful: The best malls and boutiques in Coral Gables
Tourists Cold weather is coming, and Miami is about to lose its mind
Tourists If you can’t get to this ‘World’s Best’ restaurant, its chef is coming to Miami Beach