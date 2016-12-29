When it comes to feminine and flirty design, Rebecca Taylor has got it in the bag. And lucky for us in the 305, the designer just opened her first boutique in Florida at Aventura Mall (#score).

Awash in neutral tones and warm woods, the 1,400 square foot space is brimming with the brand’s ready-to-wear women’s collection as well as exclusive products and Taylor’s new denim line, La Vie. Here, we rub elbows with Taylor who was recently in town to toast her new store.

If you weren’t a designer, what would be Plan B? A make-up artist, I absolutely love beauty products.

Shoes you live in: Pink Common Projects sneakers and beaded Marni sandals.

Jewelry pieces you take everywhere: My engagement ring, my wedding band, and a diamond necklace my sister (who is a jewelry designer) made for me.

What do you always pack when traveling? Depends where I am travelling but for warm weather destinations I always pack my white Rebecca Taylor Victorian ruffle front dress.

You’re ordering a cocktail… what’s your signature drink? Tequilla on the rocks or a Rosé.

Instant mood booster: A great book.

What’s your beauty philosophy? Less is more.

Most memorable hotel? L’hotel in Paris has an amazing history… Oscar Wilde lived there.

What app can you not live without? Waze.

Favorite flowers? Peonies.

Three things you cannot live without: My family, my kindle and wine.

A vacation spot: Italy or Turks and Caicos.

Trait you love most about yourself: I am a very loyal person.

The perfect day includes… Horseback riding with my children

Also new to the Aventura Mall retail mix? Chanel Beauty, Gucci, Pomellato, Penhaligon’s and Lush Cosmetics recently opened up shop. Dr. Smood and Dirt will be opening restaurants soon as well.

Rebecca Taylor, Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; rebeccataylor.com