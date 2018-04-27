‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars were in Miami to talk about what makes a true superhero

The movie “Avengers: Infinity War” opens this Thursday in the United States. It is a cascade of superheroes, action, imagination, at times, very interesting performances and one of the most unexpected finales in the history of cinema. Really! This weekend, there will be talk of nothing else, understandably.

Actors Anthony Mackie and Winston Duke came to Miami to talk about the film and we took the opportunity to ask them about their experience as actors of color in a universe that, until the explosion of “Black Panther,” had been dominated by heroes who do not look at all like most African-American or Latino fans, among others.

“We are living a moment of awakening about the importance of telling our own stories,” said Mackie, who plays Falcon, Captain America’s faithful accomplice. “Minority communities are opening space for young people to see that they do count, that they are seen and that they are an important part of the world, that they also have superpowers and are superheroes and superheroines.”

For Duke, who debuted as M’Baku in the blockbuster “Black Panther,” the superheroes of today “are showing that strength comes from their roots and their principles.” At 31, the actor born in Trinidad and Tobago is very clear that his superpower is “being an immigrant,” something that has forced him to examine himself more in order to “fit into American society.” He moved to Brooklyn, New York at age 10.

Mackie explained that “Avengers Infinity War” finds the Avengers scattered around the world, after the fatal finale in the second installment of their story. Falcon was in Trinidad Tobago when Captain America calls him to help stop the efforts of Thanos (the villain) to kill half of the living beings in the universe.

For his part, M’Baku, Duke’s character, remains in Wakanda and does not hesitate for a moment to help his brother Black Panther when Thanos takes his crusade to the mythical African country. “There are many characters,” he acknowledges. “But it’s easy to follow everyone and remember our stories and understand our place in the movie,” he said.

When we asked if there are any superhero fatalities, both answered with mischievous and bellowing laughter. After seeing the film, we get it.

Marvel and brothers Joe and Anthony Russo took great risks in making the third installment of the Avengers. They all paid off, except the finale takes a while to process and accept.

In addition to the Avengers, the film includes the Guardians of the Galaxy. The main Latino actors in Avengers Infinity War are Zoe Saldana as Gomora, and Benicio del Toro.