Posted on

Is this the weirdest scholarship contest in Miami?

Art of Aromas 2016 winner.
By Amy Reyes For miami.com

We’ve all been to the Youth Fair and seen the walls of art work by local school students, each hoping to take home a prize. But the Doctor Aromas Foundation, a local non-profit that focuses on frangrance research and its application as part of the creative educational process (this is a thing), is awarding a prize for a local student that integrates scent into their work. 

Confused? Have a look at last year’s winner. Emily Barrera of MAC Homestead took home First Place and $2500 and for her 3-D photographic self-portrait, “Blooming Mind.”  

The challenge for the participating 95 Miami-Dade County Public School students this year is to take the latest Doctor Aromas scent, Oriental Dream – described as a woodsy fragrance that basks in the essences of the East – as inspiration and to try to incorporate the scent into the work. 

This year’s judges include nationally recognized artists Addonis Parker, Phil Fung and Rodrigo Londono, who were all drawn to the “weirdness of this project.”  

We are also drawn to the weirdness, our noses leading the way. 

Art of Aromas Scholarship Competition, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 31 at the Miami Arts Charter Homestead, 3000 SE 9th Street, Homestead

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Brickell just got fancy (again) with this French newcomer
Miami’s monthly traffic nightmare returns — this time with a party

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Here’s why this Wynwood BBQ festival is perfect for you and your dog
Miami Guide
7 Ways to Play Tourist for a Day in Miami by Land & Sea
Tourists 8 predictable and not-so predictable things to catch at the Locales Festival
New gym, spa, vegan restaurant complete 1 Hotel’s wellness offerings
Tourists The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club resurrects Old Florida opulence
Kendallites rejoice! You get your own Baru Latin Bar.
You thought March was busy? Welcome to April in Miami.
Gallery: Get Lost Miami at Little River Studios was turnt
Tourists What to eat at the Miami Open
Here’s what you just can’t miss at this year’s O, Miami festival