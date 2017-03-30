Is this the weirdest scholarship contest in Miami?

We’ve all been to the Youth Fair and seen the walls of art work by local school students, each hoping to take home a prize. But the Doctor Aromas Foundation, a local non-profit that focuses on frangrance research and its application as part of the creative educational process (this is a thing), is awarding a prize for a local student that integrates scent into their work.

Confused? Have a look at last year’s winner. Emily Barrera of MAC Homestead took home First Place and $2500 and for her 3-D photographic self-portrait, “Blooming Mind.”

The challenge for the participating 95 Miami-Dade County Public School students this year is to take the latest Doctor Aromas scent, Oriental Dream – described as a woodsy fragrance that basks in the essences of the East – as inspiration and to try to incorporate the scent into the work.

This year’s judges include nationally recognized artists Addonis Parker, Phil Fung and Rodrigo Londono, who were all drawn to the “weirdness of this project.”

We are also drawn to the weirdness, our noses leading the way.

Art of Aromas Scholarship Competition, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 31 at the Miami Arts Charter Homestead, 3000 SE 9th Street, Homestead