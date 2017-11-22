Art Miami has a new home. Here’s where to find it.

Rendering of Art Miami’s new site at the lot of the former Miami Herald building. (Courtesy of Art Miami)

Where is Art Miami? Don’t look in Midtown for Art Miami. It has moved this year to former site of the Miami Herald, between the McArthur and Venetian causeways. (That’s at NE 14th Street right on Biscayne Bay, behind the Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall.)

Bonus this year: Metromover has two nearby stops, one at the Arsht Center (the old Omni stop) and the other at Museum Park. For both, take the Outer Loop to Omni.

READ: Miami.com Guide – Art Basel

Art Miami is preparing its new location, at the site of the old Miami Herald building, at One Herald Plaza, NE 14th St. on Biscayne Bay.

You’ll find plenty of parking at the Omni complex for $20 per day. A courtesy shuttle will run between Art Miami and Miami Beach, where it will stop at Aqua Art Miami and the Miami Beach Convention Center, home to Art Basel Miami Beach and Design Miami.

If getting onto the roadways seems daunting, Water Taxi Miami runs scheduled service between Sea Isle Marina, just north of Art Miami at 1625 N. Bayshore Drive, and the Miami Beach Marina at 390 Alton Road. (From there you’ll need to grab Lyft, Uber or a taxi.)

Other nearby fairs on the mainland: Red Dot and Spectrum fairs are about a half-mile away from Art Miami, at 1700 NE Second Avenue. NADA, New Art Dealers Association, fair is even closer, at 1400 North Miami Avenue.