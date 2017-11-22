Art Basel Miami Beach is usually the week after Thanksgiving. But not this year.

Gmurzynska Gallery presents historic art work and the attendance of Claude Picasso, Picasso's son, on first day of Art Basel 2016 inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.

When is Art Basel, exactly? Dec. 7-10, 2017.

If you think Art Basel is later than usual this year, you’re partly right.

Most years, Art Basel in Miami Beach, sister fair Design Miami and the 20 other satellite fairs open the week after Thanksgiving. But Leap Years throw off the schedule.

Claudia Comte’s “128 Triangles and their Demonstration” is is among 20 large-scale sculptures and installations at Collins Park in Miami Beach as part of Art Basel 2016.

Officially, says a spokesman, the first public day of Art Basel in Miami Beach falls on the first Thursday of December. This year, that comes Dec. 7 — two weeks after the annual turkey feasting holiday.

The fair, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive, opens to the public at 3 p.m., Thursday Dec. 7, and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday. Day tickets cost $50 online, $60 at the door, $36 for college students and seniors 62 and over.

Sister fair Design Miami/ opens Dec. 6 in a separate tent at the Convention Center. Tickets cost $25 online, $65 for a combo ticket including both fairs.