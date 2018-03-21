ARod is opening a new kind of gym in Miami. JLo booty not guaranteed.

Adding to his already full plate as J-Lo’s boyfriend, Yankees adviser, ESPN talking head and owner of UFC Gym Kendall , Alex Rodriguez is now opening another gym, TruFusion. The new fitness hub debuts March 26 at 301 Giralda Ave. in Coral Gables.

TruFusion Gables is almost the gym version of Rodriguez’s dizzying life, offering over 65 assorted workout styles and up to 240 unlimited classes per week, including heated and non-heated classes featuring yoga, barre, Pilates, bootcamp, boxing, cycling, aerial, kettlebell and battle ropes.

This is the brand’s debut in the Miami area and its first venue on the East Coast following TruFusion’s most recent opening in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“TruFusion is changing group fitness forever and it’s fast becoming the new standard for the way people work out,” said Rodriguez, who is also a board member of the company. “I’m so excited to bring TruFusion to the city I grew up in, and I know my friends and fans in Miami will love the experience, too.”

Rodriguez spent some time in Las Vegas last year when he discovered TruFusion and immediately recognized how transformative it is. The truth is, galpal J-Lo is also a TruFusion enthusiast (and biz partner) and that’s really all we need to know.

The 11,000 sq. ft. venue will offer signature classes including Tru Bootcamp (fusing Pilates, kettlebell and yoga), Tru Hot Barre (a fusion of yoga, Pilates, cardio and ballet), TRX (suspension training) and one of its most popular, the “R-rated” Down ‘N’ Dirty Bootcamp (an adult version of Tru Barefoot Bootcamp with some fun bump-and-grind layered in). Members will have access to five group exercise studios including hot yoga, an astanga room, TRX, cycle and hot Pilates.

There’s also healthy-eating-inspired café with indoor and outdoor seating featuring fresh grab-and-go foods, wraps, salads, and other made to order energy snacks, juices and smoothies.

TruFusion will offer a special promotional rate of $30 for the first 30 days, with monthly memberships starting at $149 with unlimited usage. Not a bad deal to get the body that J-Rod has.