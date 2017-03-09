Boca boy Frankie Grande: What I like about Miami

Frankie Grande isn’t known as Ariana Grande’s big half brother these days.

The 34-year-old TV personality (“Big Brother”) has stepped out on his own in Hollywood.

The siblings, who share the same mother (Joan Grande), remain close and supportive of one another’s careers. Frankie’s latest project is cohosting Amazon’s Style Code Live, streaming at 9 p.m. weeknights, where fashion fans can click on to chat, shop and see celebrity interviews and get the inside scoop on the latest trends. We chatted with Frankie about his new gig:

Can you talk about “Style Code Live?”

It’s the most interactive and technologically advanced show around. At the same time, it’s entertaining. I mean, shows like this on the Web are the future — and I love being a part of the future.

You were born in NYC, but grew up in Boca Raton. What was that like?

It was magical. Boca is a beautiful, clean, pristine, shiny bubble and I love all things shiny!

You must have traveled south to Miami often. What were some of your favorite spots?

Anywhere on South Beach, really. I also love Bal Harbour and Aventura. Love me some Score. … Is that the name of the club these days? [Laughs]. Now, when I’m back, I mostly visit Nonna [his and Ariana’s grandmother]. She is my heart.

What style trends are you seeing for spring/summer?

Rose gold everywhere! And I’m obsessed, clearly, as I dyed my hair rose gold.

Anything else you want to add?

Go Dolphins!