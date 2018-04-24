Ariana Grande just debuted a new video — and new hair. We are liking both.

It’s almost ready to drop.

Ariana Grande hasn’t had an album since 2016’s “Dangerous Woman,” so fans were pumped hearing that she was in the studio recording new stuff.

Grande, of course, has dealt with a lot, namely the mass shooting at her concert in Manchester, in which 22 people were killed.

The 24 year old’s fourth studio album has been cloaked in secrecy, and we’re not sure why. It doesn’t even have a name (or maybe it does and we don’t know it). We do know Pharrell Williams was heavily involved.

One track has been released, “No Tears Left to Cry,” and she performed it at Coachella. The video is pretty frenetic, gravity defying and unforgettable (the singer literally climbs the walls).

“The concept we wanted to explore was the disorientation that you go through in life and the quest we all go through to kind of find the ground again,” director Dave Meyers told Billboard. “We sort of flirt with the ambiguity of whether you need to find the ground or whether the ground’s just what you make of it.”

You can check out how the magic happened in a behind the scenes video here

So what else is new in Grande’s life?

Believe it or not, the Boca Raton native has changed up her iconic hairstyle.

In a recent selfie taken by celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, Grande looks blonder and the famed ponytail has been replaced by a braid. Yes, a braid.

Our eyes!

Seriously, it’s a nice, more mature look, and long overdue.