What is wrong with people? Ariana Grande get shade after canceling tour

She thought she was doing the right thing.

Ariana Grande canceled the rest of her European tour in the wake of the horrendous terrorist attack on her concert Monday night in Manchester, England.

The singer is back home in Boca Raton, still reportedly traumatized.

Let’s hope she stays away from the Internet. Because once news broke that dates of her Dangerous Woman tour were shelved, she got some shade.

Some Tweeters accused the South Florida native of letting the terrorists win, even though she is just trying to pay her respect and is even covering the costs of the funerals of the 22 victims.

She was also accused of being un-American.

What is wrong with people?