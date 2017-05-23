‘Emotional’ Ariana Grande back home in Boca Raton after terrorist attack

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Singer Ariana Grande visits the SiriusXM Studio on March 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

In the wake of the devastating terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, England, Monday night, there are doubts that Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour will continue.

TMZ reported that the European tour had been suspended, citing anonymous sources.

Grande is said to be distraught and back home in Boca, reports E! News, reunited with her boyfriend Mac Miller after flying into South Florida via private jet with her mother Joan Grande, who was with during the suicide bombing in which 22 people died.

“When Ariana got off the plane, Mac greeted her on the tarmac with a long hug followed by a kiss,” a source told the site. “Mac also gave Ariana’s mom a hug. It was a very emotional reunion and they stood talking for a minute before getting into the car. Ariana looked exhausted and like she didn’t get much sleep. She seemed like she just wanted to get home and be with her loved ones.”

The singer’s manager, Scooter Braun issued a statement late Monday. “Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.”

The Daily Mail shows rapper Miller carrying his girlfriend, who still has her dramatic eyelashes intact, to a waiting SUV.