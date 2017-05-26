Ariana Grande announces benefit concert for Manchester victims

Singer Ariana Grande is clapping back against her haters and is stepping up to help the victims of the Manchester bombing.

On Friday the singer announced on social media that she will return to the city where the attack went down last Monday at her concert. Grande will perform a benefit concert to both honor and financially help those affected.

“I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of our expression of love for Manchester,” she said in a letter posted to social media. “I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.”

The 23 year 0ld also told her fans about a crowdfunding site here.

“There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better,” she said. “However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.” She went on to say, “We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.” Grande also promised a return to Manchester for a benefit concert “in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”