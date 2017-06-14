Ariana Grande named honorary citizen of Manchester

She may be from Boca Raton, but Ariana Grande is now an honorary citizen of Manchester.

The singer was praised for helping to raise money for victims of the terrorist bombing at her May 22 concert in the British city.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old singer hosted the One Love Manchester charity concert, which raised nearly $3.5 million for victims.

“This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city,” said Sir Richard Leese, leader of the Manchester city council, per BBC.