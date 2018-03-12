Find your happy place, people.

March 20 is the International Day of Happiness, founded in in 2012 by United Nations adviser Jayme Illien recognizing the state of happiness as a “fundamental human goal.”

To honor this “holiday,” personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018’s Happiest Cities in America on Monday.

The site compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 28 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time per day. Editors were curious if money played a role.

“For years, researchers have studied the science of happiness and found that its key ingredients include a positive mental state, healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being,” wrote the editors. “However, money can only make you so happy – people who make $75,000 a year won’t get any higher satisfaction from more money.”

The median income in Miami-Dade is $51,800, according to another recent study geared toward homebuyers.

And what about Miami? It was ranked a lowly No. 126. That’s very unhappy. Hialeah didn’t fare much better — it’s No. 124.

So, who’s No. 1?

Fremont, California, which has the lowest separation and divorce rate, at 16.52 percent.

Three other cities in California were in the Top 10 — San Jose at No. 3, Irvine at No. 8 and Huntington Beach at No. 9.

Texas fared fairly well in the contentment survey — Plano clocked in at No. 5 and Grand Prairie closed in at No. 10.

OK, so one South Florida city squeaked into the 50-and-up cut: Pembroke Pines at No. 49.

Fort Lauderdale, at No. 91, almost didn’t clear the top 100.

Hialeah had a fairly miserable ranking of 124.

Happy now?

Probably not.