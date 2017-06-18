Odd couple alert? Farrah Abraham and Chad Ochocinco

It would be a match made in reality TV heaven.

Farrah Abraham and Chad Ochocinco.

Continued below No top posts yet

The Teen Mom star and ex football player are both on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, which airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

Abraham is appearing on the show to patch things up with her parents, Debra and Michael; Chad is trying to mend fences with his estranged mother Paula.

Farrah doesn’t get along with her parents, nor does she get along with Paula, but she does get along with Chad and stands up for him.

On Friday’s night episode, the former Dolphins player’s mother called the mother of one “trailer park trash.” Abraham’s response: “When I go f-ck your son, I’ll send you a picture.”

We’re waiting here with baited breath for the pic.

“Enough is enough,” says the onetime 16 and Pregnant star, 26, to the cameras. “We get to be verbally, like, abused, tangled up in her web of anger, alcoholism — but no one can give her a piece of her s— that she’s starts.”

On Instagram, Abraham posted a funny (faux) text exchange between the two.

‪Paula realize your not going to treat people badly, attack people, provoke,be racist&Be an alcoholic WRONG is WRONG see ya Bye Felicia 🇺🇸 ‬ A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Warning.

We all know how Ochocinco’s other relationships have worked out.

Calling Evelyn Lozada (don’t answer).

As for his part, on Sunday the South Florida resident posted a video with a cigar saying he was headed back to Miami, with salsa music playing in the background. Didn’t seem like he had a care in the world.

Almost back in Miami 🙌🏾 A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT