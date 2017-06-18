Posted on

Odd couple alert? Farrah Abraham and Chad Ochocinco

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

It would be a match made in reality TV heaven.

Farrah Abraham and Chad Ochocinco.

The Teen Mom star and ex football player are both on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, which airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

Abraham is appearing on the show to patch things up with her parents, Debra and Michael; Chad is trying to mend fences with his estranged mother Paula. 

Farrah doesn’t get along with her parents, nor does she get along with Paula, but she does get along with Chad and stands up for him.

 

On Friday’s night episode, the former Dolphins player’s mother called the mother of one “trailer park trash.” Abraham’s response:  “When I go f-ck your son, I’ll send you a picture.”

We’re waiting here with baited breath for the pic.

“Enough is enough,” says the onetime 16 and Pregnant star, 26, to the cameras. “We get to be verbally, like, abused, tangled up in her web of anger, alcoholism — but no one can give her a piece of her s— that she’s starts.”

On Instagram, Abraham posted a funny (faux) text exchange between the two.

Warning. 

We all know how Ochocinco’s other relationships have worked out.

Calling Evelyn Lozada (don’t answer). 

As for his part, on Sunday the South Florida resident posted a video with a cigar saying he was headed back to Miami, with salsa music playing in the background. Didn’t seem like he had a care in the world.

Almost back in Miami 🙌🏾

A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) on

