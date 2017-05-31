Antonio Banderas reflects on his health scare: ‘I’m a human being, I made a mistake’

Honorary president Antonio Banderas, smiles after giving his opening remarks. Miami Fashion Week Offical Press Conference featuring Antonio Banderas, Mayor Regalado, Angel Sanchez, Julio Iranzo and others was held at East Miami in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Antonio Banderas is serious about his job as honorary president of Miami Fashion Week.

The Spanish actor was at Brickell City Centre on Wednesday to discuss the annual event that runs through Sunday at Ice Palace Studios.

Banderas said attendees shouldn’t just expect runway shows. There are also master classes with industry experts being held Friday and Saturday at Miami Dade College as well as a charity gala Friday night that benefits the Miami Children’s Health Foundation as well as the “Desperado” star’s personal charity Fundación Lágrimas y Favores (Tears and Favors Foundation).

“It’s a different way to approach fashion, by helping others,” said Banderas, sporting a mustache and a green, long sleeved shirt. “We want to show that fashion has an impact on lives.”

Through his foundation, Banderas has had the opportunity to meet with a number of sick children around the world.

“There are so many kids [of all ages] fighting for their lives but are getting tons of love,” he said.

Ironically, some children he met with and helped had cardiac issues, as he did.

Back in January, Banderas suffered a mild heart attack.

“I really would just like to send a message that I am a fighter and that life continues,” said the Selected Homme designer. “I would like to send a message not to smoke, something I did for most of my life. I’m a human being and made a mistake. But I feel better than ever.”

As the room grew quiet, the 56-year-old used humor to lighten the mood.

“I think I’m going to shut up. I talk a lot and it’s almost impossible to stop,” he said to laughs. “Someone give me some water or something.”

