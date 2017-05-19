Posted on

After health scare, Antonio Banderas returns to Miami in the name of fashion

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Miami Fashion Week is back.

So is actor turned designer Antonio Banderas as honorary president.

Running from May 31 – June 4 MFW will again explore our city’s burgeoning fashion scene as well as local designers.

Officially recognized by the CFDA, this year’s shows will be so Miami — all styles will be exclusively resort.

There will be a black tie gala June 2, at the Alfred I Dupont Building, in which Banderas will appear and Diego Torres will perform. 

Another event  to put on your radar: is the MFW bash, where  Torres will also perform at Ice Palace Studios June 3 at 8:30 p.m. More info: www.miamifashionweekbash.com

Needless to say, wear your best threads. 

As for Banderas, the Spanish actor is in good shape after suffering a heart attack while working out in January. 

The 56-year-old star known for such movies as The Mask of Zorro, Shrek and Desperado, said that he had three stents implanted.

“It was a benign attack… it hasn’t caused any permanent damage and now I’m in a recovery period,” Banderas told the Associated Press in March at the Malaga Spanish Film Festival.

“It’s something that happens every day to a lot of people. I didn’t hide it, but I didn’t want it to receive more importance than those suffered by other people.”

He blamed his health on being a “workaholic.”

Not that Banderas has slowed down, really.

Thrilled to team up with you, welcome @iamnaomicampbell #NaomiCampbellDesign @starlite_shop #teamup

A post shared by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderasoficial) on

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he recently started hawking goods on Starlite Shop, an online sales platform with Naomi Campbell where you can buy all kinds of accessories for men and women.

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists Wyclef is taking over Miami this weekend: ‘There are a lot of surprises when I’m in town.’
Did you miss it? Grovetoberfest is moving back to the Grove

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists ‘My whole life was focused on drugs.’ Miami chef talks addiction
Miami Guide
The Adrienne Arsht Center
Miami has a new ‘it’ place with celebrity sightings, Greek cuisine
Wyclef is in Little Haiti. Biz Markie is in Wynwood. Your weekend is looking pretty good.
There is a pizza in Miami that is three feet long and one foot wide. And it comes with beer.
#HIALEAHNOW is ending with breakdancing, barbecue and a bang
Tourists Who serves up organic food in Miami? We’ll tell you because you asked nicely.
Miami’s definitive guide to Haitian Compas Fest
Chug these new brews debuting during American Craft Beer Week
Even the lobsters can’t complain about South Beach’s Lobster Bar Sea Grille