After health scare, Antonio Banderas returns to Miami in the name of fashion

Miami Fashion Week is back.

So is actor turned designer Antonio Banderas as honorary president.

Running from May 31 – June 4 MFW will again explore our city’s burgeoning fashion scene as well as local designers.

Officially recognized by the CFDA, this year’s shows will be so Miami — all styles will be exclusively resort.

There will be a black tie gala June 2, at the Alfred I Dupont Building, in which Banderas will appear and Diego Torres will perform.

Another event to put on your radar: is the MFW bash, where Torres will also perform at Ice Palace Studios June 3 at 8:30 p.m. More info: www.miamifashionweekbash.com

Needless to say, wear your best threads.

As for Banderas, the Spanish actor is in good shape after suffering a heart attack while working out in January.

The 56-year-old star known for such movies as The Mask of Zorro, Shrek and Desperado, said that he had three stents implanted.

“It was a benign attack… it hasn’t caused any permanent damage and now I’m in a recovery period,” Banderas told the Associated Press in March at the Malaga Spanish Film Festival.

“It’s something that happens every day to a lot of people. I didn’t hide it, but I didn’t want it to receive more importance than those suffered by other people.”

He blamed his health on being a “workaholic.”

Not that Banderas has slowed down, really.

Thrilled to team up with you, welcome @iamnaomicampbell #NaomiCampbellDesign @starlite_shop #teamup A post shared by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderasoficial) on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he recently started hawking goods on Starlite Shop, an online sales platform with Naomi Campbell where you can buy all kinds of accessories for men and women.