Celebrity spotting at the Miami Open: Vogue editrex Anna Wintour

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Anna Wintour is a bona fide tennis fan so it wasn’t a huge shock that the Vogue editor was seen front and center at the Miami Open Saturday.

Nonetheless, onlookers couldn’t help but notice how perfectly dressed she was while watching good pal Roger Federer in action. “Perfect little red print sleeveless dress with a cardigan casually tossed over shoulders,” reported a fellow attendee of Wintour’s outfit. Naturally, the signature black sunglasses were firmly in place.

Wintour, the rumored subject of the bestseller “The Devil Wears Prada,” has watched many tennis tournaments all over the world through the years. At many public events like New York Fashion Week, the legendary editrex is often seen with her face — how can we say this diplomatically? — um, in resting mode. But while taking in her favorite sport, the British style guru is often photographed smiling and obviously enjoying herself.

Wintour’s schedule is heating up, so we’re not sure how much down time there will be in the near future: She’ll be in wedding planning mode. Her daughter Bee Shaffer is engaged to Francesco Carrozzini, the son of late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, Page Six confirmed.

Talk about a match made in fashion heaven.

We cannot wait to see the dress.

 

 

Gallery: The heroes of Ultra Music Festival Day 2
Gallery: Miami Music Week's Sexiest People (so far)

GALLERY: People who won at Ultra 2017 Day 1
Yass, Beach: Five Miami Beaches That Are Better Than South Beach
WATCH: Forget music. Miami.com talks butt jobs and Gloria Estefan with DJs
These top Miami chefs are helping kick school lunches up a notch
They don't all succeed: Schwartz's Cypress Tavern will close next month
How to handle Ultra traffic like BOSS
These are the must-see DJ you can't miss during Miami Music Week
What do konpa and EDM have in common? A free party in Little Haiti.
5 Spotify playlists to fuel your Miami Music Week 2017
Ultra Guide to WMC & MMW Hotel & Pool Parties 2017