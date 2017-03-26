Celebrity spotting at the Miami Open: Vogue editrex Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour is a bona fide tennis fan so it wasn’t a huge shock that the Vogue editor was seen front and center at the Miami Open Saturday.

Nonetheless, onlookers couldn’t help but notice how perfectly dressed she was while watching good pal Roger Federer in action. “Perfect little red print sleeveless dress with a cardigan casually tossed over shoulders,” reported a fellow attendee of Wintour’s outfit. Naturally, the signature black sunglasses were firmly in place.

Wintour, the rumored subject of the bestseller “The Devil Wears Prada,” has watched many tennis tournaments all over the world through the years. At many public events like New York Fashion Week, the legendary editrex is often seen with her face — how can we say this diplomatically? — um, in resting mode. But while taking in her favorite sport, the British style guru is often photographed smiling and obviously enjoying herself.

Wintour’s schedule is heating up, so we’re not sure how much down time there will be in the near future: She’ll be in wedding planning mode. Her daughter Bee Shaffer is engaged to Francesco Carrozzini, the son of late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, Page Six confirmed.

Talk about a match made in fashion heaven.

We cannot wait to see the dress.