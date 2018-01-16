Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias just let the world see their secret babies

Secret’s out!

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have finally blown the lid off their private lives. The longtime couple did the unthinkable on Tuesday: shared a picture of their newborn twins, Nicholas and Lucy.

My Sunshine A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:39am PST

The dual posts shared the same caption: “My sunshine.”

Iglesias seems to be with the girl as the infant is on a pink pillow. Kournikova is with an infant wearing a blue outfit. You don’t have to be an ob/gyn to figure this one out. But with these two mysterious VIPs, you never know.

My Sunshine A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:48am PST

The 42-year-old singer and the 36-year-old former tennis star welcomed the babies last month in Miami under cloak of darkness (many fans doubted the gorgeous Russian was even pregnant because no one saw a bump).