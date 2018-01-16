Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias just let the world see their secret babies
Secret’s out!
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have finally blown the lid off their private lives. The longtime couple did the unthinkable on Tuesday: shared a picture of their newborn twins, Nicholas and Lucy.
The dual posts shared the same caption: “My sunshine.”
Iglesias seems to be with the girl as the infant is on a pink pillow. Kournikova is with an infant wearing a blue outfit. You don’t have to be an ob/gyn to figure this one out. But with these two mysterious VIPs, you never know.
The 42-year-old singer and the 36-year-old former tennis star welcomed the babies last month in Miami under cloak of darkness (many fans doubted the gorgeous Russian was even pregnant because no one saw a bump).